Trout Stream by kvphoto
Trout Stream

The Tallulah River is one of my favorite trout streams in North Georgia. The water is crystal clear and cold. Although I had no luck fishing... I enjoyed the blue sky, the river, and being out in the sunshine.
9th March 2020

KV

ace
@kvphoto
