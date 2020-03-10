Previous
Next
Two Flats by kvphoto
Photo 435

Two Flats

This rusty bike has two flat tires and is serving as a welcome sign for a Dallas, Georgia antique shop. In the upper right corner is a huge Christmas ball complete with a tree hook and there are other rusty machines in front of the ornament.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate ace
I love the composition of this shot. At first you see the bike but then you eyes wander to the other aspects of the image.
March 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise