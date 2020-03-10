Sign up
Two Flats
This rusty bike has two flat tires and is serving as a welcome sign for a Dallas, Georgia antique shop. In the upper right corner is a huge Christmas ball complete with a tree hook and there are other rusty machines in front of the ornament.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
365
Canon EOS R
10th March 2020 2:41pm
flat
two
blue
bike
tires
rusty
dallas georgia
canon eos r
Kate
ace
I love the composition of this shot. At first you see the bike but then you eyes wander to the other aspects of the image.
March 11th, 2020
