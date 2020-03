Adventure Awaits

Our new camper came home today and we are super excited to try it out next week. It is a Black Series HQ15 and is made for boondock or off grid camping. To my Australian friends... you may have seen one of these since they are made in Australia and this one was shipped to California and then driven about 2500 miles to get to us. There are only 18 dealers in the US so we might not see another one on the road.