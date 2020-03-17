Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 442
Suet Strike
I've seen many fluttering wings at the suet feeder and today I was able to see how the Yellow Rumped Warbler attacks the suet. You can really see his yellow rump too!
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
0
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
442
photos
40
followers
48
following
121% complete
View this month »
435
436
437
438
439
440
441
442
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
17th March 2020 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
motion
,
bird
,
backyard
,
georgia
,
feeder
,
attack
,
wings
,
strike
,
suet
,
canon 7d
,
fluttering
,
yellow rumped warbler
