Photo 453
Pine Pollen Cones
Pollen is everywhere right now and tree pollen is super high. The count is 5847 for Atlanta (about 35 miles away) and seems to be the highest count in the US right now. Tree pollen is very high and the pine pollen cones certainly contribute.
28th March 2020
Tags
green
,
pine
,
yellow
,
pollen
,
georgia
,
needles
,
cones
,
canon eos r
Kate
ace
Love the composition and the detail in the pollen cones.
March 28th, 2020
Margaret Brown
ace
Love the detail, fav
March 28th, 2020
