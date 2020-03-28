Previous
Pine Pollen Cones by kvphoto
Photo 453

Pine Pollen Cones

Pollen is everywhere right now and tree pollen is super high. The count is 5847 for Atlanta (about 35 miles away) and seems to be the highest count in the US right now. Tree pollen is very high and the pine pollen cones certainly contribute.
Kate ace
Love the composition and the detail in the pollen cones.
March 28th, 2020  
Margaret Brown ace
Love the detail, fav
March 28th, 2020  
