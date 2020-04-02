Previous
Next
Pretty in Pink by kvphoto
Photo 458

Pretty in Pink

“Life is the flower for which love is the honey.” Victor Hugo
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
125% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate ace
Great color tone. Love the composition and DOF.
April 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise