Photo 458
Pretty in Pink
“Life is the flower for which love is the honey.” Victor Hugo
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
KV
ace
@kvphoto
458
photos
42
followers
51
following
451
452
453
454
455
456
457
458
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
2nd April 2020 7:49am
flower
pink
azalea
canon eos r
Kate
ace
Great color tone. Love the composition and DOF.
April 2nd, 2020
