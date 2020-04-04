Previous
Flox by kvphoto
Photo 460

Flox

I tried a lens barrel zoom for intentional camera movement today on the flox in my front flowerbed.
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

KV

@kvphoto
Kate ace
Really love this shot. The flower structure is still visible and there are nice colors.
April 4th, 2020  
