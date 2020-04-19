Previous
Next
Tangerine by kvphoto
Photo 475

Tangerine

"Each time you look at a tangerine, you can see deeply into it. You can see everything in the universe in one tangerine. When you peel it and smell it, it’s wonderful. You can take your time eating a tangerine and be very happy."
Nhat Hanh
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise