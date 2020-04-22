Sign up
Photo 478
Beam Me Up Scottie
Happy Earth Day! I'm seeing green in my Earth Day selfie. The background image was created with intentional camera movement and had what looked like a beam of light... this inspired the composite.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
KV
ace
@kvphoto
478
photos
51
followers
60
following
471
472
473
474
475
476
477
478
1
365
Canon EOS R
22nd April 2020 9:06am
motion
,
green
,
selfie
,
earth day
,
intentional camera movement
,
canon eos r
