Previous
Next
Beam Me Up Scottie by kvphoto
Photo 478

Beam Me Up Scottie

Happy Earth Day! I'm seeing green in my Earth Day selfie. The background image was created with intentional camera movement and had what looked like a beam of light... this inspired the composite.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise