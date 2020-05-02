Previous
Next
Frozen in Time by kvphoto
Photo 488

Frozen in Time

"I always loved the idea that a photograph was a memory frozen in time."
--Ed Gass-Donnelly
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise