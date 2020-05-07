Previous
Honeysuckle by kvphoto
Honeysuckle

“Behave so the aroma of your actions may enhance the general sweetness of the atmosphere.”
― Henry David Thoreau
7th May 2020 7th May 20

KV

@kvphoto
Kate ace
Love the texture in the petals.
May 7th, 2020  
