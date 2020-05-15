Sign up
Photo 501
Majesty of Flight
“Creativity is the Blue Heron within us waiting to fly; through her imagination, all things become possible.”
― Nadia Janice Brown
15th May 2020
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
15th May 2020 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
rocks
,
trees
,
flight
,
georgia
,
lake
,
great blue heron
,
canon 7d
,
lake allatoona
,
clark creek
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Terrific!
May 15th, 2020
tony gig
Outstanding...Fav
May 15th, 2020
