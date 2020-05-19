Previous
Just Chilling With His Best Friend by kvphoto
Just Chilling With His Best Friend

“A dog will teach you, unconditional love. If you can have that in your life, things won’t be too bad.”

– Robert Wagner
Esther Rosenberg
Aww, so sweet!
May 20th, 2020  
