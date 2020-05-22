Sign up
Photo 508
Hogpen Gap, Richard B. Russell Scenic Byway
“Always believe in your ability to soar through stormy skies and rise above dark clouds into a world of bright sunshine.”
― Mouloud Benzadi
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
3
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
509
photos
63
followers
72
following
502
503
504
505
506
507
508
509
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
22nd May 2020 1:45pm
trees
clouds
mountains
georgia
stormy skies
canon eos r
hogpen gap
richard b. russell scenic byway
judith deacon
ace
What a beautiful scene.
May 23rd, 2020
FBailey
ace
I thought they were waves initially - spectacular
May 23rd, 2020
Kate
ace
The clouds just hug the mountains ... beautiful
May 23rd, 2020
