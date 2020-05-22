Previous
Hogpen Gap, Richard B. Russell Scenic Byway by kvphoto
Hogpen Gap, Richard B. Russell Scenic Byway

“Always believe in your ability to soar through stormy skies and rise above dark clouds into a world of bright sunshine.”

― Mouloud Benzadi
judith deacon ace
What a beautiful scene.
May 23rd, 2020  
FBailey ace
I thought they were waves initially - spectacular
May 23rd, 2020  
Kate ace
The clouds just hug the mountains ... beautiful
May 23rd, 2020  
