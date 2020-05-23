Previous
Magnolia by kvphoto
Photo 509

Magnolia

“I’ve always loved magnolia trees and their blooms—there’s something so beautiful about a magnolia blossom. It demands attention, and you can’t help but love those big, creamy petals and that fragrant smell.”

― Joanna Gaines, The Magnolia Story
23rd May 2020

KV

ace
@kvphoto


Sandra Wyatt ace
Being a southern girl, they are my favorite. Awesome capture.
May 23rd, 2020  
Kate ace
Love how the petals gracefully surround the cone-shaped center.
May 23rd, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
May 23rd, 2020  
