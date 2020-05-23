Sign up
Photo 509
Magnolia
“I’ve always loved magnolia trees and their blooms—there’s something so beautiful about a magnolia blossom. It demands attention, and you can’t help but love those big, creamy petals and that fragrant smell.”
― Joanna Gaines, The Magnolia Story
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
3
5
KV
ace
@kvphoto
509
photos
63
followers
72
following
502
503
504
505
506
507
508
509
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
23rd May 2020 1:54pm
flower
bloom
magnolia
canon eos r
Sandra Wyatt
ace
Being a southern girl, they are my favorite. Awesome capture.
May 23rd, 2020
Kate
ace
Love how the petals gracefully surround the cone-shaped center.
May 23rd, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
May 23rd, 2020
