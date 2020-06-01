Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 518
Amicalola Falls
“There is a hidden message in every waterfall. It says, if you are flexible, falling will not hurt you!”
― Mehmet Murat ildan
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
4
1
511
512
513
514
515
516
517
518
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
1st June 2020 10:57am
Tags
water
,
trees
,
mountains
,
waterfall
,
georgia
,
canon eos r
,
amicalola falls
Jennie B.
ace
Stunning, fav!
June 1st, 2020
Monique
ace
Wow, stunning view
June 1st, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Such a glorious view!
June 1st, 2020
KV
ace
@jb030958
@momamo
@marlboromaam
Thanks so much! I haven't been to this waterfall in almost 10 years and in the past I've always seen it from below. This was my first visit to the top... that I recall anyway.
June 1st, 2020
