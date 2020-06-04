Sign up
Photo 521
Big Foot
"Behold the turtle. He makes progress only when he sticks his neck out."
--James Bryant Conant
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
6
1
365
Canon EOS 7D
4th June 2020 1:02pm
Tags
log
,
river
,
turtle
,
georgia
,
neck
,
canon 7d
,
etowah river
marlboromaam
ace
I love turtles! What a handsome fellow. Great capture!
June 5th, 2020
