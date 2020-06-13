Previous
Leafcutter Bee by kvphoto
Leafcutter Bee

“If bees only gathered nectar from perfect flowers, they wouldn’t be able to make even a single drop of honey.”

― Matshona Dhliwayo
KV

Jean ace
Super closeup!
June 13th, 2020  
