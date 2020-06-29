Sign up
Photo 546
Rope Swing
Plunge boldly into the thick of life, and seize it where you will, it is always interesting.
-- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
Tags
river
,
bokeh
,
georgia
,
plunge
,
rope swing
,
etowah river
Kate
ace
Simply beautiful. Nice bokeh and great focus.
June 29th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Very cool shot and different, KV!
June 29th, 2020
