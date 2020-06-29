Previous
Rope Swing by kvphoto
Photo 546

Rope Swing

Plunge boldly into the thick of life, and seize it where you will, it is always interesting.

-- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

KV

Kate ace
Simply beautiful. Nice bokeh and great focus.
June 29th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Very cool shot and different, KV!
June 29th, 2020  
