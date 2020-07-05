Previous
Next
Spindly Legs by kvphoto
Photo 552

Spindly Legs

“Mindfulness is not chasing the moment but sipping the nectar of the moment.”

― Amit Ray
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
151% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kaylynn
Very wise saying... beautiful shot
July 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise