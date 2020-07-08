Previous
Duckrobatics by kvphoto
Photo 555

Duckrobatics

If you want to know how to do the 5 minute thigh burn just ask a duck.

--KV
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
152% complete

Kate ace
It looks like this duck is giving instructions for a "thigh burn!" Lovely triptych.
July 8th, 2020  
KV ace
@k9photo thank you... maybe she/he is making an exercise video!
July 8th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
LOL! Fun captures! Lovely ducrobatics.
July 8th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great collage
July 8th, 2020  
