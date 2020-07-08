Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 555
Duckrobatics
If you want to know how to do the 5 minute thigh burn just ask a duck.
--KV
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
4
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
555
photos
76
followers
87
following
152% complete
View this month »
548
549
550
551
552
553
554
555
Views
4
4
Comments
4
4
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Tags
motion
,
ducks
,
feet
,
water
,
pond
,
rolling
,
triptych
,
flexible
,
acrobatics
,
aerobics
,
sony a7iii
Kate
ace
It looks like this duck is giving instructions for a "thigh burn!" Lovely triptych.
July 8th, 2020
KV
ace
@k9photo
thank you... maybe she/he is making an exercise video!
July 8th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
LOL! Fun captures! Lovely ducrobatics.
July 8th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great collage
July 8th, 2020
