Photo 556
Reflection
"Reflection of the soul is like looking at a pond. You can only see what is when there is calm."
– Andy Fox
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
9th July 2020 12:11pm
Tags
tree
,
green
,
blooms
,
reflection
,
water
,
flowers
,
fish
,
lake
,
pond
,
mimosa
,
bream
,
sony a7iii
Jean
ace
It is a very calming image!
July 9th, 2020
