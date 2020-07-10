Previous
Hanging On by kvphoto
Photo 557

Hanging On

“Life is being on the wire, everything else is just waiting.

— Karl Wallenda
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
152% complete

Photo Details

FBailey ace
You must tag this for the latest Technique Challenge - tag is technique-stopaction
July 10th, 2020  
KV ace
@fbailey thanks for letting me know... I don’t keep up with the challenges much.
July 10th, 2020  
Kate ace
Nice action shots. Love the splashes!
July 10th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Well done.
July 10th, 2020  
