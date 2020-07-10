Sign up
Photo 557
Hanging On
“Life is being on the wire, everything else is just waiting.
— Karl Wallenda
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
KV
ace
@kvphoto
water
spray
georgia
emerson
triptych
hanging on
extreme sports
wakeboarding
wakeboard
water sports
sony a7iii
ski rope
terminus wakepark
cable wake
technique-stopaction
FBailey
ace
You must tag this for the latest Technique Challenge - tag is technique-stopaction
July 10th, 2020
KV
ace
@fbailey
thanks for letting me know... I don’t keep up with the challenges much.
July 10th, 2020
Kate
ace
Nice action shots. Love the splashes!
July 10th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Well done.
July 10th, 2020
