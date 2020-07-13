Sign up
Photo 560
Courtship
“So much of courtship is the unspoken."
--Megan Mccafferty
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
KV
ace
@kvphoto
560
photos
79
followers
90
following
Views 3
3
Comments 1
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
13th July 2020 9:45am
Privacy
Tags
food
,
birds
,
feeding
,
mating
,
rituals
,
courting
,
northern cardinal
,
sony a7iii
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely capture
July 13th, 2020
