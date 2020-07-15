Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 562
Airborne
“Security is mostly a superstition. Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.”
— Helen Keller
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
562
photos
81
followers
92
following
153% complete
View this month »
555
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
14th July 2020 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
sports
,
spray
,
georgia
,
cable
,
emerson
,
wake
,
wakeboarding
,
wakeboard
,
terminus
,
wakepark
,
sony a7iii
,
technique-stopaction
Kate
ace
Nice midair capture.
July 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close