Airborne by kvphoto
Photo 562

Airborne

“Security is mostly a superstition. Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.”

— Helen Keller
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
153% complete

Photo Details

Kate ace
Nice midair capture.
July 15th, 2020  
