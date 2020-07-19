Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 566
Airboat
"Keep looking up… that’s the secret of life."
--Snoopy
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
3
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
566
photos
81
followers
90
following
559
560
561
562
563
564
565
566
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
19th July 2020 11:16am
sky
air
boat
crane
suspended
tracker
construction zone
sony 17iii
Kate
ace
Great composition and vibrant blue sky
July 19th, 2020
Jean
ace
haha, love it
July 19th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Great pov - I'd worry the crane would let go!
July 19th, 2020
