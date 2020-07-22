Previous
Wilted by kvphoto
Photo 569

Wilted

"True friends are like bright sunflowers that never fade away, even over distance and time." 

― Marie Williams Johnstone
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Kate ace
The sunflower looks like twins! Wonderful colors and detail.
July 22nd, 2020  
Jean ace
Great shot!
July 22nd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Wonderful detail! Everything is wilting in this heat! Stay cool, KV!
July 22nd, 2020  
