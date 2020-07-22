Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 569
Wilted
"True friends are like bright sunflowers that never fade away, even over distance and time."
― Marie Williams Johnstone
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
3
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
569
photos
82
followers
87
following
562
563
564
565
566
567
568
569
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
22nd July 2020 10:44am
sky
,
blue
,
clouds
,
sunflower
,
wilted
,
sony a7iii
Kate
ace
The sunflower looks like twins! Wonderful colors and detail.
July 22nd, 2020
Jean
ace
Great shot!
July 22nd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Wonderful detail! Everything is wilting in this heat! Stay cool, KV!
July 22nd, 2020
