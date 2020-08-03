Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 581
Cedarcrest Church
“Moonlight drowns out all but the brightest stars.”
― J.R.R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings-- The August full moon is called the Sturgeon Moon. This was shot last night so it is not quite full... but almost!
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
583
photos
88
followers
91
following
159% complete
View this month »
574
575
576
577
578
579
580
581
Latest from all albums
575
2
576
577
578
579
580
581
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
2nd August 2020 9:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
moon
,
cross
,
glow
,
sturgeon moon
,
sony a7iii
,
cedarcrest church
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close