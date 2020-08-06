Previous
Next
Grit & Grime by kvphoto
Photo 584

Grit & Grime

“Grit is choosing to lean in & work on your Art when the world thinks it's already good enough.

--Rob Beaudreault

6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
160% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise