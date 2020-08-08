Previous
Curled Tongue by kvphoto
Photo 586

Curled Tongue

"You are built not to shrink down to less but to blossom into more."

--Oprah Winfrey
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
160% complete

Kate ace
The side view really shows off the curled tongue and the markings on the moth.
August 8th, 2020  
