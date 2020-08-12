Previous
Windows & Reflections by kvphoto
Photo 590

Windows & Reflections



"The window of opportunity opens and closes as fast as a camera's shutter."

--Warren Criswell
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Cazzi ace
Your quotes and photos are always so well matched. Great reflections here.
August 12th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections.
August 12th, 2020  
Kate ace
Wonderful reflections and POV
August 12th, 2020  
Leslie ace
love the quote and so well captured
August 12th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Very cool
August 12th, 2020  
Valerina
Interesting image. Is it a ceiling?
August 12th, 2020  
