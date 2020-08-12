Sign up
Photo 590
Windows & Reflections
“
"The window of opportunity opens and closes as fast as a camera's shutter."
--Warren Criswell
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
6
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
594
photos
90
followers
93
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
12th August 2020 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
lines
,
windows
,
warped
,
cartersville georgia
,
canon eos r
,
grand theater
Cazzi
ace
Your quotes and photos are always so well matched. Great reflections here.
August 12th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections.
August 12th, 2020
Kate
ace
Wonderful reflections and POV
August 12th, 2020
Leslie
ace
love the quote and so well captured
August 12th, 2020
Mallory
ace
Very cool
August 12th, 2020
Valerina
Interesting image. Is it a ceiling?
August 12th, 2020
