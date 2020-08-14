Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 592
Cardinal Flower
Red is the first color of spring. It's the real color of rebirth. Of beginning.
--Ally Condie
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
2
1
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
14th August 2020 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
blooms
,
buds
,
shallow depth of field
,
cardinal flower
,
canon eos r
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
August 14th, 2020
Valerina
Nice colours
August 14th, 2020
