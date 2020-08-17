Previous
Next
Take Off by kvphoto
Photo 595

Take Off

“The reason birds can fly and we can’t is simply because they have perfect faith, for to have faith is to have wings.”

– J.M. Barrie
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous shot and words.
August 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise