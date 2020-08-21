Previous
Butterfly Beauty by kvphoto
Butterfly Beauty

“We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty."

--Maya Angelou
21st August 2020

KV

ace
@kvphoto
