Fishing Buddy by kvphoto
Photo 600

Fishing Buddy

This is my fishing buddy & neighbor... he is a great guy and is always willing to help a neighbor... including digging up grass to make a new flowerbed. I took this a few days ago when we were out fishing on Lake Allatoona. He stands/sits at the front of the boat and uses the trolling motor to steer the boat around. His duties include setting up shots of Great Blue Herons for me... as I often have much more luck catching pictures than fish. This was taken the same day that I got some nice shots of a Great Blue Heron taking off. I am so thankful to have such a great neighbor who is always fun to share opportunities for work and play.
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Taffy ace
This is a wonderful storytelling portrait.
August 22nd, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great portrait
August 22nd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Wonderful character in that face! Excellent portrait, KV!
August 22nd, 2020  
Santina ace
handsome portrait and also handsome man
August 22nd, 2020  
Margaret Brown ace
A great portrait, and neighbour!!
August 22nd, 2020  
