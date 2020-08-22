Fishing Buddy

This is my fishing buddy & neighbor... he is a great guy and is always willing to help a neighbor... including digging up grass to make a new flowerbed. I took this a few days ago when we were out fishing on Lake Allatoona. He stands/sits at the front of the boat and uses the trolling motor to steer the boat around. His duties include setting up shots of Great Blue Herons for me... as I often have much more luck catching pictures than fish. This was taken the same day that I got some nice shots of a Great Blue Heron taking off. I am so thankful to have such a great neighbor who is always fun to share opportunities for work and play.