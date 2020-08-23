Sign up
Photo 601
Magnolia
"I am convinced that most people do not grow up ... our real selves, the children inside, are still innocent and shy as magnolias."
--Maya Angelou
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
2
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
606
photos
90
followers
95
following
594
595
596
597
598
599
600
601
595
596
5
597
598
599
600
601
Views
6
6
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
23rd August 2020 10:53am
Tags
flower
,
petals
,
magnolia
,
stamen
,
carpels
,
canon eos r
Kate
ace
Love the softness and the detail of this closeup. Well-done in B&W.
August 23rd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! That is just glorious! Pinning too.
August 23rd, 2020
