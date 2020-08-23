Previous
Next
Magnolia by kvphoto
Photo 601

Magnolia

"I am convinced that most people do not grow up ... our real selves, the children inside, are still innocent and shy as magnolias."

--Maya Angelou
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
164% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate ace
Love the softness and the detail of this closeup. Well-done in B&W.
August 23rd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! That is just glorious! Pinning too.
August 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise