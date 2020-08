Floating

"Floating in a lake, lying in a hammock, playing a bit of Scrabble...that's what I'm in need of."



--Karen Walker--I shot almost 2 months ago and I've been waiting for the right day to post it. Since it has been raining incessantly and this little feather was wet and floating on a pond I decided that today was the day. As the quote indicates... I'm ready for some R&R.