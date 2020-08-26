Previous
Home Away from Home by kvphoto
Photo 604

Home Away from Home

“Camping rules. Stare at the fire. Listen to the birds. Jump in the lake. Read. Take a nap. Relax. Watch the sunset. Cook over the fire. Breathe the fresh air.”

--Wall plaque
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

KV

@kvphoto
Kate ace
Great clarity...good camping rules
August 26th, 2020  
Debra ace
Looks and sounds like camping to me
August 26th, 2020  
