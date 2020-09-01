Previous
Next
Fuzzy Grass by kvphoto
Photo 610

Fuzzy Grass

"Until man duplicates a blade of grass, nature can laugh at his so called scientific knowledge."

--Thomas A. Edison
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise