Photo 624
Bee & Thistle
"Outside, the September air was enticingly fragrant, yellow with pollen and rich, lemony sunlight."
--Alice Hoffman
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
KV
ace
@kvphoto
637
photos
96
followers
103
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
15th September 2020 12:40pm
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
pollen
,
thistle
,
wings
,
fluttering
,
canon eos r
Elena Arquero
ace
Coming in for a landing! Great action shot, very nice detail.
September 15th, 2020
Kate
ace
Wonderful bee-in-flight capture. The closeup of the thistle, from the side, is amazing.
September 15th, 2020
sheri
very cool!
September 15th, 2020
