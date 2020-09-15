Previous
Bee & Thistle by kvphoto
Bee & Thistle

"Outside, the September air was enticingly fragrant, yellow with pollen and rich, lemony sunlight."

--Alice Hoffman
KV

ace
@kvphoto
Elena Arquero ace
Coming in for a landing! Great action shot, very nice detail.
September 15th, 2020  
Kate ace
Wonderful bee-in-flight capture. The closeup of the thistle, from the side, is amazing.
September 15th, 2020  
sheri
very cool!
September 15th, 2020  
