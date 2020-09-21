Previous
Herd of Sunflowers by kvphoto
Herd of Sunflowers

This herd of sunflowers was just busting at the seams to escape... yet the barbed wire fence proved to be an effective deterrent.
21st September 2020

@kvphoto
