Photo 630
Herd of Sunflowers
This herd of sunflowers was just busting at the seams to escape... yet the barbed wire fence proved to be an effective deterrent.
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
KV
ace
@kvphoto
Photo Details
Tags
grass
fence
rust
farm
barbed wire
herd
sunflowers
canon eos r
