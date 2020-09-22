Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 631
King Canna Spotlight
"Stay true in the dark, and humble in the spotlight."
--Harold B. Lee
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
648
photos
98
followers
105
following
172% complete
View this month »
624
625
626
627
628
629
630
631
Latest from all albums
627
15
628
16
629
17
630
631
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
22nd September 2020 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bokeh
,
lensbaby
,
spotlight
,
chromatic abberation
,
canon eos r
,
king canna
Kate
ace
I love the spotlight with all its chromatic aberration. Beautiful composition.
September 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close