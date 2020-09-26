Sign up
Photo 635
Swamp Sunflower
"A flower does not think of competing to the flower next to it. It just blooms."
--Zenkei Shibayama
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
KV
ace
@kvphoto
655
photos
100
followers
107
following
173% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
26th September 2020 11:06am
Tags
flower
,
center
,
black & white
,
canon eos r
,
helianthus angustifolius
,
swamp sunflower
Kate
ace
Delicate flower and great detail
September 26th, 2020
