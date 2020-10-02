Sign up
Photo 641
Hogpen Gap, Richard B. Russell Scenic Byway
If you are out on a road trip in North Georgia then driving the Richard B. Russell Scenic Highway is a must. My last photo in this location was taken in May and just shows the mountains and clouds:
https://365project.org/kvphoto/365/2020-05-22
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
KV
ace
@kvphoto
667
photos
102
followers
109
following
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
mountains
,
georgia
,
canon eos r
,
hogpen gap
,
richard b. russell scenic byway
marlboromaam
ace
Gorgeous view! I miss driving these roads. Been years and years.
October 3rd, 2020
