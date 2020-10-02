Previous
Hogpen Gap, Richard B. Russell Scenic Byway by kvphoto
Photo 641

Hogpen Gap, Richard B. Russell Scenic Byway

If you are out on a road trip in North Georgia then driving the Richard B. Russell Scenic Highway is a must. My last photo in this location was taken in May and just shows the mountains and clouds: https://365project.org/kvphoto/365/2020-05-22
2nd October 2020

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Gorgeous view! I miss driving these roads. Been years and years.
October 3rd, 2020  
