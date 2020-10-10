Sign up
Photo 649
Blue Heron Sunrise
I enjoyed watching the blue heron fishing the waters in the early morning sunrise. This was taken on Thursday... my last day camping @ Clark Creek Campground on Lake Allatoona.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
6
6
Views
9
9
Comments
6
6
Fav's
6
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
8th October 2020 7:41am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
sunrise
,
orange
,
silhouette
,
georgia
,
blue heron
,
lake allatoona
,
clark creek campground
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wow, that stunning
October 10th, 2020
Kim
ace
Striking, with those peaceful golden layers!
October 10th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV and pinning! Marvelous reflections and tones here.
October 10th, 2020
Alexandra DG
Amazing, lines, reflections,color...stunning
October 10th, 2020
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
Fabulous leading lines and sunrise
October 10th, 2020
CC Folk
ace
Fab fav! Beautiful sunrise, silhouettes and composition! With a sunrise like this, I would get up early too. :)
October 10th, 2020
