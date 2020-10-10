Previous
Blue Heron Sunrise by kvphoto
Photo 649

Blue Heron Sunrise

I enjoyed watching the blue heron fishing the waters in the early morning sunrise. This was taken on Thursday... my last day camping @ Clark Creek Campground on Lake Allatoona.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow, that stunning
October 10th, 2020  
Kim ace
Striking, with those peaceful golden layers!
October 10th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV and pinning! Marvelous reflections and tones here.
October 10th, 2020  
Alexandra DG
Amazing, lines, reflections,color...stunning
October 10th, 2020  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
Fabulous leading lines and sunrise
October 10th, 2020  
CC Folk ace
Fab fav! Beautiful sunrise, silhouettes and composition! With a sunrise like this, I would get up early too. :)
October 10th, 2020  
