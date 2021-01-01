Previous
Beginnings by kvphoto
Photo 732

Beginnings

“You could consider a new beginning as the start of a new year. A fresh start, a new goal, a year to make your dreams come true. Be determined and persevere."

--Catherine Pulsifer--My love of photography began with a similar Kodak Instamatic camera.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

KV

ace
@kvphoto
marlboromaam ace
What a neat shot! Love that colorful bokeh.
January 1st, 2021  
