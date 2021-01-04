Previous
Farm Implement by kvphoto
Farm Implement

Not sure what this rusty piece of farm equipment was used for but I loved the circular shapes in it and of course... the rust!
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

KV

@kvphoto
moni kozi
looks like a little koala face to me
January 5th, 2021  
