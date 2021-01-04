Sign up
Photo 735
Farm Implement
Not sure what this rusty piece of farm equipment was used for but I loved the circular shapes in it and of course... the rust!
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
KV
ace
@kvphoto
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
4th January 2021 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
farm
,
rusty
,
implement
,
sony a7iii
,
uncle remus museum
,
eatonton georgia
moni kozi
looks like a little koala face to me
January 5th, 2021
