Pair of Gulls
We had a lovely walk on the beach at Tybee Island which is a 40 minute drive through Savannah from Skidaway Island State Park where we are camped.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
seagulls
,
flight
,
flying
,
sony a7iii
,
tybee island beach
