Photo 759
Autumn Look in Winter
"In seed time learn, in harvest teach, in winter enjoy."
--William Blake
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
KV
ace
@kvphoto
Tags
winter
leaves
trees
waterfall
georgia
high shoals falls
sony a7iii
Cazzi
ace
Wonderful vibrant colours and the waterfall is so pretty.
January 28th, 2021
