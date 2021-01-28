Previous
Next
Autumn Look in Winter by kvphoto
Photo 759

Autumn Look in Winter

"In seed time learn, in harvest teach, in winter enjoy."

--William Blake
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

KV

ace
@kvphoto
207% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Cazzi ace
Wonderful vibrant colours and the waterfall is so pretty.
January 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise