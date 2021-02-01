Previous
Cypress Trees by kvphoto
Cypress Trees

"Only after Winter comes do we know that the pine and the cypress are the last to fade."

--Confucius--I'm off camping once again and hoping for some clear skies tomorrow. Today was very overcast, cold, and grey.
KV

@kvphoto
aikiuser (jenn)
Fabulous series!
February 2nd, 2021  
